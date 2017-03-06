Youngstown bank robber claims she had a bomb

Youngstown police are looking for a woman who robbed the downtown Home Savings and Loan claiming she was armed with a bomb.

Bank officials reported the robbery at around 12:45 p.m. Monday saying a woman wearing all black told the teller she had a bomb strapped to her chest.

Witnesses said the suspect had a hoodie pulled over her head, concealing much of her face.

It's believed that the woman hopped on a bus that was traveling to the city's North Side.

No bomb was actually seen.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black female, 5' 6", weighing in excess of 200 pounds.

The black hoodie she was wearing had a white stripe around the middle.

