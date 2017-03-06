Austintown Schools close Fitch Auditorium over safety concerns

The Austintown Local School District officials announced on Monday that Fitch Auditorium is closed indefinitely.

According to a news release from the school district, the auditorium will remain closed until school officials feel the auditorium is safe for students and staff to use. In the meantime, all performance-based events are being relocated.

“The stage rigging system is the original from 1968,” said Facilities Director Mal Culp, “And unfortunately, it is no longer working, which creates a safety risk.”

After talking to Culp and Auditorium Manager Carla Amann, Superintendent Vincent Colaluca made the decision to close the auditorium. “The decision to close the auditorium is for the safety of all students, staff, and community members. We are in the midst of determining the best course of action in the auditorium and will update everyone as we learn more. In the meantime, Carla will be relocating all performance-based events that were scheduled to take place in the auditorium.”

The following March and April events have been changed due to the closure:

AIS/AMS 5th and 6th grade Spring Choral Concert

March 7, Tuesday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

*Moved to AMS Cafetorium

AMS 7th and 8th grade Spring Choral Concert

March 8, Wednesday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

*Moved to AMS Cafetorium

Fitch Band Concert

March 15, Wednesday, 7 - 9 p.m.

*Moved to Fitch Gymnasium

Speech Night

March 16, Thursday, 6 - 8:30 p.m.

*Moved to AMS Cafetorium

Fitch Choir Cabaret

March 18, Saturday, 3 - 6:00 p.m.

*Moved to AMS Cafetorium

Fitch Musical

March 31, Friday, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

April 1, Saturday, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

April 2, Sunday, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

*Moved to AMS Cafetorium

School officials note that all events are subject to change, and recommends checking the below website periodically as events will be updated for May and June if needed.

