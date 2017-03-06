Trumbull Business College closing at end of March

Officials at Trumbull Business College announced on Monday that they are shutting down at the end of this month.

The school, which has been operating in Warren since 1972, said the decision was made because the Department of Education no longer recognizes the Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools.

Accreditation guarantees that degrees are federally-recognized, which is required for colleges wishing to offer federal financial aid.

Although the Department of Education decided to stop recognizing the Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools in December, it wasn't until last month that a court denied a preliminary injunction to delay the decision.

"ACICS's inability to no longer accredit higher education institutions forced us into seeking a new accreditor and that process has created a substantial financial and administrative burden that, as a small college, we just cannot bear," said Dennis Griffith, whose family operated the college for nearly 45 years.

School officials say staff, faculty, and students have been notified that all viable options to remain operational have been discussed, however, the decision has been made that the college must close.

"This is a very sad day for all of us," Griffith added. "We have been a committed partner in this community for so many years. We are proud of the training we provided over the years, proud of our graduates, and our loyal and committed faculty and staff. Our main focus now is to give our currently enrolled students options to complete their education."

Students are being referred to Kent State Trumbull Campus and ETI in Niles for information regarding those options.

Currently, enrolled students will be able to complete the quarter at Trumbull Business College which will end after finals week on March 22nd.

The closure will affect more than 80 students.

In September, ITT closed its schools, including the Austintown campus after the Department of Education ordered that was no longer permitted to enroll new students.

More information on the derecognition of ACICS is available on the Department of Education's website.