Valley native and Mooney, YSU product Shepas retires at Waynesburg

WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Rick Shepas, Valley resident and former head football coach at Poland, announced his retirement as the head coach at Waynesburg on Monday.

He was the head coach for 12 seasons, had a record of 69-55 and was the school's all-time leader in wins. In a statement from the school Shepas said, "The main thing on my mind is continuity for the future."

Shepas has ties to the Mahoning Valley. He played football at Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown State prior to getting into coaching and ultimately the Poland coaching job.