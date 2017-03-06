Boardman job fair on Tuesday for steel jobs

A private employment agency will hold a job fair on Tuesday to hire workers for what it describes as a “local steel pipe factory”.

Just last week, 21 News reported that Vallourec Star in Youngstown and NLMK in Farrell were hiring workers.

However, the agency holding Tuesday's job fair isn't naming the company looking for employees.

Staff Right Services tells 21 News that at the request of their clients, they do not make public the names of the companies looking for workers.

The people hired will actually work for Staff Right, according to an email from the agency.

The jobs are described as full-time, long-term positions at a steel mill, paying $10 to $17 per hour, with the opportunity to be hired on to various national companies after completing a successful training period, according to Staff Right.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio.

Positions open include industrial electricians, inspectors, laborers, and millwrights.

Benefit plans are available upon hiring, according to Staff Right.

Applicants must be able to work 12-hour rotating shifts, have strong mechanical skills, the ability to lift 80 lbs. repetitively, and have a valid driver’s license.

They must pass a background check and drug screening before being hired.

On-site applications and interviews will be conducted with Staff Right Managers.

Applicants are asked to bring 2 forms of identification.

Call 330-726-6754 for more information of go to www.staffrightservices.com