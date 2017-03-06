Colon cancer cases rise among millennials

Overall, colorectal cancer cases in the United States are on the decline. However, a new American Cancer Society study shows an alarming increase in cases among young adults.

"What are they expecting is, like by 2030, one in every 10 colon cancer patients and one in every four rectal cancer patients will be below age 50," said oncologist Dr. Jawad Francis with Mercy Health.

Screening colonoscopies are recommended for all people 50 and older. Patients who have a strong family history are typically screened earlier. Despite the findings of this new study, the American Cancer Society researchers aren't calling for the guidelines to change.

"We do not have the data yet to say let's get the screening colonoscopy at a younger age," said Dr. Francis.

So, what should patients do?

"If you feel like you are having significant abdominal pain, if you feel like you're having a dramatic change in your bowel habits, like for example more constipation or more diarrhea than your regular bowel movements, then we tell you just to always check with your family doctor as a starting point," said Dr. Francis.

The study doesn't determine a reason for the increase in cases among millennials, but researchers point to lifestyle. Dr. Francics says simple lifestyle changes could reduce your risk.

"To eat a balanced diet, to maintain a healthy body weight, to exercise, to go down on the processed foods like the processed meat, eat more vegetables, more fibers, eat more fruits. So, the diet plays a major factor," said Dr. Francis.

The study suggests maintaining a normal vitamin D level can help younger patients. An active lifestyle is also recommended.