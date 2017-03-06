'We made a mistake' says mom of Sharon 5-year-old who reported parents overdose

Sharon police say a 911 call from a five-year-old may have saved his parents lives when they overdosed on pain medication and heroin at home.

Now both parents have been charged with child endangerment.

Just before noon on Monday, Sharon detectives arrested the parents, 30-year-old Sarah Williams and 30-year-old Timothy Kolsky, Jr. at their East Connelly Blvd. apartment.

It's where officers were dispatched Saturday night when their 5-year-old son called 911 and reported that he couldn't wake them up and thought they were dead. The couple was found unconscious on the kitchen floor.

As it turns out, the five-year-old had just learned about how to use 911 at school.

"This child is a kindergarten student at Case Avenue Elementary school, and ironically they just covered in class a week prior to this what to do in an emergency and how to call 911," said Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.

The youngster made the call from a cell phone and only knew that he lived on East Connelly, but not his apartment number. He did know to come outside and watch for the police.

"He was standing outside and waiting for the police cars to arrive, and then actually escorted them into the apartment and showed them where his parents were lying," Chief Smith said.

Williams told officers that she had taken a "roxy", 30mg of the pain medication Roxicodone,. Kolsky was revived from a heroin overdose with the recovery drug Narcan.

At their arraignment in Mercer District Court, the couple said they both had previously been through drug rehab and are currently unemployed.

They were released on unsecured bond and upon leaving court Williams was asked if she thinks her son saved her life. "This is all I have to say, my son did save my life, but we're not bad parents at all, we made a mistake and that's all the comment I have," said Williams.



Police say they recovered a metal measuring spoon with residue and a loaded, uncapped hypodermic syringe containing a brown liquid in the kitchen.

Williams is also facing two drug charges for use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The couple will be back in court for a hearing on March 22.

Chief Smith said Sharon City Council on Thursday had approved training for Sharon Police Officers to carry and administer the heroin recovery drug Narcan in the cruisers.