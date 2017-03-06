Child struck by car in Youngstown reported as 'stable'

Traffic investigators are gathering evidence following an accident involving a child.

Youngstown police were called to West Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday where a six-year-old child had reportedly been struck by a car.

The girl had been riding a scooter in the area.

The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police told 21 News Monday night that the child was in critical condition. On Tuesday, police say the girl was "stable".

The girl's name has not been released.

Police were interviewing the driver and are still investigating.