Teen charged with attempted murder of Youngstown woman faces judge

At just 14-years-old, a Youngstown boy appeared before a judge on Monday and could be tried as an adult after allegedly robbing a woman and shooting her three times, including in the face.

Jhamiere Mannclarke held his head down as Magistrate Carla Baldwin read the felony charges against him.

Those charges include attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, all with gun specifications attached.

The teen's mother could not stop crying as her son stood before the magistrate at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

The mom turned her son into police after she found out he was wanted for allegedly shooting Ellen Zban of Youngstown three times after first demanding her wallet back on February 6th.

Zban, who is doing well as she recovers from her injuries, tells 21 News she's not angry or bitter about the crime, but she hopes he can turn his life around.

"I have trouble wrapping my head around the idea that he was a 14-year-old," Zban said.

The magistrate entered a plea of denial for Mannclarke. It's similar to a not guilty plea in the adult system, and she told him because of the serious nature of the charges she would have to hold him in detention.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Anissa Modarelli has filed a motion to relinquish jurisdiction and for the boy to be charged as an adult.

Prosecutor Modarelli says the ultimate decision on whether Mannclarke will be tried as a juvenile or an adult is up to Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick, but Modarelli says she feels it should be considered due to the gravity of the offense.

Mannclarke was appointed Attorney Albert Palombaro of Boardman to handle his case, and was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the court. But not before telling his mother "I love you" as he left the room.

Magistrate Baldwin says another hearing will be set for the 14-year-old in 10 days, and that will likely be a pre-trial hearing and a probable cause hearing will then be set.

That will be the first step in determining whether Mannclarke should be rehabilitated as a juvenile or be put on trial as an adult.

He will also have to undergo psychological and competency evaluations.

