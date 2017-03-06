Missing woman's car was in Boardman parking lot since early Saturday

The courtroom burst into applause as a Niles man was sentenced on Thursday for molesting a 9-year-old boy. Michael Peach, 41, was sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty on April to 18 felony charges including gross sexual imposition. After handing down the sentence, Judge Ronald Rice said "Now get this defendant out of my courtroom".More >>
Jackson-Milton art students could have chosen anything to paint on their snow-plow for ODOT's "Paint-a-Plow" contest, but they wanted to send a message. "This is the number one issue within our state and within our nation: the heroin epidemic," said Jackson-Milton art teacher Katelyn Amendolara.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
