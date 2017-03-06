Missing woman's car was in Boardman parking lot since early Satu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing woman's car was in Boardman parking lot since early Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Billie Beshara Billie Beshara
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Investigators say surveillance video shows that a car containing the body of a missing woman has been in the parking lot of a Boardman restaurant since the early hours of Saturday morning.

The body of Billie Beshara was found Tuesday morning in the back seat of her Black Cadillac Escalade, parked in the lot shared by Nicolinni's Restaurant and Starbucks on Boardman-Poland Road.

Police say the car pulled into the lot just before 2 a.m. Saturday, just hours after her husband told police he had last seen her.

Police tell 21 News are no signs of foul play.  The coroner is working to find what caused the woman's death.

Dr. Joseph Ohr says Beshara had been dead for more than 24 hours when they found her.

While the cause of death isn't clear, Detective Jerry Kamensky believes drugs or alcohol may have played a part in her death.

Forty-eight-year-old Beshara was last seen on Friday, March 3rd at her St. Albans Drive home.

Detectives say her husband left her money to go grocery shopping on Friday, and when he returned home the money was still there but his wife was missing along with her Cadillac.

Her husband, William Beshara, reported her missing on March 4th. Family and friends had not heard from her at all.

