GOP Ohio Rep. Robert Sprague kicks off state treasurer run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Fourth-term state Rep. Robert Sprague has announced a bid for Ohio treasurer.

The Findlay Republican said Monday he supports continuing the fiscal transparency efforts of incumbent Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL'), which he says have helped make the office "relevant."

The 43-year-old lawmaker said he also has other ideas. He wants to extend financial literacy education to soon-to-be college students facing heavy debt, push greater use of STABLE accounts for people with disabilities and standardize and promote the use of social impact bonds. He says such bonds would attract initial private investments in strategies for tackling Ohio's heroin crisis and would be repaid in cases where innovative programs prove to work.

Sprague is an Ernst & Young team member. He is also Findlay's former city treasurer and auditor.

