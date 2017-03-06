Pennsylvania auditor general says legal pot would reap taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's elected fiscal watchdog says the state government could help its chronic budget deficit by raking in tax revenues from the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Monday the state could bring in $200 million or more annually, based on what has occurred during legalization in Colorado.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says (http://bit.ly/2mxEuWF ) DePasquale, a Democrat, calls the legalization of recreational marijuana something that "can be both good socially and fiscally."

Pennsylvania has legalized medical marijuana and is in the process of setting up a system to grow, sell and regulate it.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws says 20 states have decriminalized marijuana, a list that does not include Pennsylvania.

