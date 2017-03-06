McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/6/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/6/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Tournament  

Louisville Aquinas 63 Springfield 46

LaBrae 62 Berkshire 44

Valley Christian 50 Southern 52

Cornerstone Christian 74 Maplewood 43

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms