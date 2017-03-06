Trump offers Planned Parenthood funds if it halts abortions

Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turns over documents to Senate panel investigation Russia's meddling in the election

The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environment

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, is returning to the witness stand to testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial

The body of a U.S. Army airman missing for decades after his plane crashed over India is returning home to be buried alongside his parents in rural Georgia.

A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.

For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here.

Under Trump, old deportation orders get new life

The social media posts of a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter included sharp opinions on President Donald Trump and concern about the environment.

The mother of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization worries that prosecutors will make an example out of her daughter "because of the political climate right now".

Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

By BY CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has offered to maintain federal funding for Planned Parenthood if the group stops providing abortions. Its president spurned the proposal and noted that federal money already is not allowed to be used for abortion.

Trump confirmed Monday there had been discussions after The New York Times inquired about what it described as an informal proposal. In a statement to the newspaper, Trump said polling shows most Americans oppose public funding for abortion.

"As I said throughout the campaign, I am pro-life and I am deeply committed to investing in women's health and plan to significantly increase federal funding in support of nonabortion services such as cancer screenings," he said.

Trump added: "There is an opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health, while not providing abortion services."

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards said in response: "We will always stand for women's ability to make decisions about their health and lives, without interference from politicians in Washington, D.C."

Anti-abortion activists want the federal government to cut off all federal funding to Planned Parenthood. Nearly $400 million in Medicaid money goes to the group and pulling it back would result in roughly 400,000 women losing access to care, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

In one of his first acts as president, Trump banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions.

Vice President Mike Pence strongly opposes abortion, citing his Roman Catholic beliefs, and the newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

