Local educators gather to weigh in on current state of education

The state of education has been one of the most important topics in the city of Youngstown this past year.

Monday night, educators, parents, and students gathered to discuss the current state of education around the region, and to how to improve conditions inside the classroom.

"It's really finding where educators can plug in," says Christine Fowler-Mack.

Christine Fowler-Mack, the Chief Innovation Officer with the Cleveland City School District, joined Youngstown City School CEO Krish Mohip, and State Senator Joe Schiavoni to discuss the different threats to public schools across the state and ways educators and directly improve conditions in the classroom.

"Being thought partners, being leaders of the work, being advocates for kids and families is critical," said Fowler-Mack.

Parents and students asked the panel a variety of questions including concerns over testing, transgender rights in public schools, and community involvement.

"So we are working with the parents so they know what's going on in the district, so they feel more comfortable coming to the school district, and having a voice for their student. The more the families know the more they become engaged on the work that's going in the district. As a community as a whole, we can start to engage and move the needle forward," said Stephanie Shaw the Executive Director of the Eastern Ohio Education Partnership.