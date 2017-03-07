Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process

A federal appeals court is hearing arguments over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process as the state tries to start carrying out executions once again.

State attorneys say they've provided plenty of evidence to show that the contested first drug in Ohio's three-drug method will put inmates into a deep state of unconsciousness.

The state also argues that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the use of that drug, midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam), in a case out of Oklahoma in 2015.

Lawyers for death row inmates are challenging the effectiveness of midazolam.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati scheduled arguments Tuesday.

Ohio is appealing a federal judge's decision that rejected the state's current three-drug execution method.

Ohio plans to execute condemned child killer Ronald Phillips on May 10.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.