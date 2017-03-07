Authorities find body of missing Slippery Rock Township woman

State police in Lawrence County say there is no evidence of any foul play in the death of a missing Slippery Rock Township woman whose body was found in a field, but authorities are still trying to determine what caused her death.

Investigators say Courtney Adaire Stone, 30, of Stoner Drive, was last seen on February 3 at a relative's home in Slippery Rock Township where she had been visiting.

She left the home at around 9:30 p.m. that night in what police describe as a disoriented state.

A person out walking their dog found Stone's body near a stream in a wooded area off Fox Road at around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

There was no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances according to police.

The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Monday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic revealed nothing suspicious about the victim's death.

However, authorities say the cause and manner of Stone's death cannot be determined until toxicology tests are completed.