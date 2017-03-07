Dad charged in 1-year-old daughter's shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 27-year-old man is charged with child endangering and other counts after his 1-year-old daughter was shot in the torso at a Cincinnati home.

Police say she was shot accidentally inside a home in the West Price Hill neighborhood, but they didn't immediately release details about the circumstances. The girl was hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition.

Her father, Cortez Reed, was later arrested in a relative's home. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and receiving stolen property.

No attorney was listed for him in court records. He was jailed pending a Tuesday court appearance.

