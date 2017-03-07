Pricey parking spot in Brooklyn on the market for $300,000

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help

Remains of former slave eyed for sainthood moved to church

Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington

Backhoe used in attempted ATM theft outside Washington

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

A man on fire is seen on video being kicked by New Jersey police officers after a chase involving a different man.

Burning bystander seen on video being kicked by police

Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate for the shooting deaths of three fast food restaurant workers during a 1994 robbery.

Alabama to execute man for '94 killing of fast-food workers

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama's health care law.

An ex-convict from Alabama was arrested early Thursday and is charged with kidnapping, killing and disposing of the body of a 12-year-old Florida girl.

For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here.

Immigrants with old deportation orders arrested at check-ins

NEW YORK (AP) - A parking space at a garage in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is on the market for $300,000.

NBC New York (http://bit.ly/2lXUNsi ) says the last one there sold for $280,000.

A neighborhood resident, Julie Hollar, says the sky-high parking costs more than her parents paid for their house.

Julia Kite of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says it's also around the current price of a condo in another part of Brooklyn.

But it's the new normal since developers tore down a 300-space garage to build new homes.

Karen Ratner says she paid more than $100,000 for her spot a few years ago.

She says there's just "no other parking available."

