Wolf says any gambling expansion must mean new revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't ruling out any particular kind of casino-style gambling expansion under consideration by lawmakers, but he says tax revenue to the state can't be a zero-sum game.

Wolf said Tuesday that he'll look for a gambling expansion that brings in new revenue to the deficit-wracked state government.

Wolf made the comments during an interview with the editorial board of Pennlive.com. Some lawmakers warn that a gambling expansion could cannibalize existing forms of gambling or the state lottery.

Wolf's $32.3 billion budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 counts on $250 million from new gambling revenue, without identifying a source.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering expanding casino-style gambling to bars, Pennsylvania's six international airports, off-track horse-racing betting parlors and online sites run by licensed casinos.

