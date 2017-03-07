Penguin men's basketball coach Jerry Slocum retiring - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penguin men's basketball coach Jerry Slocum retiring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

After 12 seasons as the Youngstown State men's basketball coach, the university announced on Tuesday that Jerry Slocum is retiring.

The word comes the day after the Penguins lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League tournament semifinals

Slocum ends his career with a 142-232 record, with two winning seasons at YSU and a 722-557 overall record in 41 seasons.

YSU finished 13 and 21 this year.

Slocum became the 38th coach in NCAA history to record 700 career wins after the Penguins defeated North Dakota, 79-69, on Nov. 23, 2015.

Slocum, who was named YSU’s head coach on April 12, 2005, became the 47th individual in NCAA history to win at least 600 games as a head coach.

He reached his milestone victory on Feb. 22, 2007, when the Penguins defeated Wright State.

Slocum was the 12th head coach in the school's 80-plus year history.

