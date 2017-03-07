Federal agents search home of Hermitage commissioner

Neighbors of a usually quiet Mercer County neighborhood woke up to the presence of federal agents on their street early Tuesday.

21 News spoke with residents on the 4900 block of Lakeview Drive, who say agents and Hermitage police arrived around 5:00 a.m. at the home owned by Emil and Maria Koledin.

According to county election records, Maria Koledin sits on the Hermitage Board of Commissioners.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said he did not know what agents were looking for, but says investigators from the Food and Drug Administration were involved in the search.

State records list the home as the address of the internet company known as awakebrain.com, operated by Koledin Enterprises.

According to the website, “At AwakeBrain.com we search the world to find the very best safe, legal Nootropics and performance enhancement products.”

The company's website also says that nootropics are also referred to as smart drugs, memory enhancers, neuro enhancers, cognitive enhancers, and intelligence enhancers, are drugs, supplements, nutraceuticals, and functional foods.

The company claims that nootropics improve aspects of mental function, such as working memory, motivation, and attention.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, the agency says it is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices, as well as ensures the safety of the nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.

21 News has contacted the FDA and the U.S. Attorney to inquire about the nature of Tuesday's search. Representatives from both offices say they have a policy not to discuss possible or ongoing investigations.