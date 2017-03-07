Federal agents search home of Hermitage commissioner

An accident involving a motorcycle and a bus has left traffic at a stand-still on Interstate 80 west bound.More >>
An accident involving a motorcycle and a bus has left traffic at a stand-still on Interstate 80 west bound.More >>
State lawmakers are moving to reduce retirement benefits for future hires in public schools and state government as part of a package of changes designed to slash risk in Pennsylvania's deeply indebted public-sector pension systems. The state House's 143 to 53 vote Thursday sends the massive pension overhaul bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. He says he'll sign it. Opponents argue the bill won't do much to reduce the pension s...More >>
State lawmakers are moving to reduce retirement benefits for future hires in public schools and state government as part of a package of changes designed to slash risk in Pennsylvania's deeply indebted public-sector pension systems. The state House's 143 to 53 vote Thursday sends the massive pension overhaul bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. He says he'll sign it. Opponents argue the bill won't do much to reduce the pension s...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>