Major Salem intersection closed Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Major Salem intersection closed Wednesday

SALEM, Ohio -

The thousands of drivers who pass through a major intersection in Salem will have to find a detour on Wednesday.

According to the Salem Police Department, the intersection East State Street and South Lincoln Avenue will be closed for repairs.

Police say the intersection will be closed from approximately 7:00 a.m., and remain closed for most of the day.

The latest available survey from the Ohio Department of Transportation found that an average of 12,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.

