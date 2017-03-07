Great Groceries: Honey Garlic Cauliflower

Honey Garlic Cauliflower

1 cup flour

1 head cauliflower, chopped into bite-size florets

2 cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

Sesame seeds and sliced green onions for garnish



Preheat oven to 400 º.

In a large bowl, combine flour and cauliflower, toss until fully coated. In one bowl, add bread crumbs and in another bowl add eggs. Dip cauliflower in eggs, then bread crumbs until fully coated. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile in a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water; set aside. Combine soy sauce, honey, garlic, lime juice and hot sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook to a boil, reduce heat and add cornstarch mixture. Cook until sauce thickens; toss in cauliflower to coat. Return cauliflower to baking sheet and broil for 2 minutes. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.