Four local schools recognized for school breakfast programs

The first meal of the day is an important one.

Studies show breakfast can help kids in a number of ways, particularly in school.

Several area schools were recently recognized for their efforts to feed more kids in the morning. Poland's Union Elementary and Boardman's High School, Junior High and Stadium Elementary have all been recognized by the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge.

"We started out a few years ago. We were about 50 to 60 kids per day. Now, we are about up to 120," said food service director Natalie Winkle with the Boardman Local School District. "Since last year's numbers compared to this year's numbers, we've increased over 30%."



Boardman's Glenwood Junior High was among four local schools named a Breakfast All-Star for its increased participation in the breakfast program.

Each school that was recognized noted at least a 30% increase in participation over the last year.

"I think the kids just aren't hungry when they wake up. This group of kids rolls out of bed, get to school. So, it takes their bodies a little bit to wake up before they can come in for breakfast and actually be hungry," said Winkle.

The district takes pride in changing up its breakfast menu while following federal food guidelines.

"Whether it is rushing around in the morning or not having the means at home, we are providing the food for the students so they can focus on their academics and can achieve to their highest abilities," said principal Bart Smith with Boardman Glenwood Junior High.