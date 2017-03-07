Power knocked out to 4,200 in Mahoning County

Power was cut to thousands of homes and businesses in Mahoning County Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:00 p.m., FirstEnergy did not list a cause of the outage, but a truck ran into a utility pole, bringing down lines at Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road at around that time.

The utility reported a total of 4,246 customers had no electricity.

Youngstown's East Side reported 1,835 outages. The city of Campbell had 1,379 homes and businesses without power.

Outages extended to Coitsville and Poland Townships, as well as Lowellville and Struthers.

FirstEnergy estimated that power would be restored by 8:00 p.m.