Power outage leads to water boil alert for some Youngstown east side neighborhoods

First Energy is still working to restore power to 12 customers in Mahoning County after a truck ran into a utility pole.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road on Youngstown's East Side.

Customers in Youngstown, Campbell, Coitsville, Poland Township, Struthers, and Lowellville are all affected.

All electricity is expected to be restored after midnight Wednesday.

Because of this power outage, the Youngstown Water Department experienced a water depressurization event.

This failure affected mainly east side Youngstown customers.

Due to the low pressure, the water department is recommending that all Youngstown water customers in the affected area boil their water that is used for drinking and cooking. A rolling boil for one minute is sufficient.

Residents affected by this boil alert are within the area east of Albert Street, north of Early Road, and west of Liberty Road.

The boil alert is in effect until further notice.