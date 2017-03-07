Valley burger contest crowns winner from Newton Falls

The Vindicator and Badurik Butcher Block set out to find who is serving up the best burger in the Valley.



The 2017 Meat 16 Burger Ultimate Cheeseburger Challenge narrowed several burger creators down to four restaurants.

The final four were at Rulli Brothers in Boardman Tuesday afternoon where they had their best cheeseburgers judged.

The last challenge came down to burgers from Davidson's of Cornersburg versus Big D's Newton Grill from Newton Falls.

Big D's was then crowned the champion with their spicy Cuban burger.

Ron Dillon, the owner of Big D's Newton Grill, said the burger is, "An eight ounce burger with Swiss cheese, honey mustard, a little bit of red hot pickles, grilled ham, grilled pork, peppered bacon, Havarti cheese, chipotle gouda cheese and just regular chipotle mayonnaise, that I make in the house,"

The win means that fans selected Big D's to participate in the annual event that's now in it's second year.