Alex Rodriguez to expand role as Fox broadcaster

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help

Remains of former slave eyed for sainthood moved to church

Remains of former slave eyed for sainthood moved to church

Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington

Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett will likely top several million dollars before the online auction to benefit a California homeless charity wraps up Friday night.

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett will likely top several million dollars before the online auction to benefit a California homeless charity wraps up Friday night.

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner.

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner.

The Justice Department says it won't prosecute two Veterans Affairs Department executives after lawmakers accused them of misleading Congress about massive cost overruns at a Colorado VA hospital.

The Justice Department says it won't prosecute two Veterans Affairs Department executives after lawmakers accused them of misleading Congress about massive cost overruns at a Colorado VA hospital.

NEW YORK (AP) - After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.

Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and a Yankees special adviser and instructor

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.