Tornado carries wedding memories from Illinois to Indiana

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help

Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett will likely top several million dollars before the online auction to benefit a California homeless charity wraps up Friday night.

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner.

The Justice Department says it won't prosecute two Veterans Affairs Department executives after lawmakers accused them of misleading Congress about massive cost overruns at a Colorado VA hospital.

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Mementoes of a southern Illinois couple's wedding and engagement have been found nearly 50 miles away after a tornado tore their home from its foundation.

A bag containing an engagement picture, wedding day invitations and a bride's garter was whisked from Charlie and Kim Jacobs' home in Crossville, Illinois, when the tornado hit around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28. The bag was later found- intact - on Tracy Vinson's farm in Hazleton, Indiana, according to WFIE-TV (http://bit.ly/2mxnwY5 ).

"I was like, 'I gotta find these people,'" Vinson told the television station. "This might be the one thing they have left from their home."

She posted photos on Facebook - and was able to track the couple down about 90 minutes later, thanks to dozens of comments and the post being shared.

"I was like, in tears, and I haven't even met these people yet," Vinson said. "I could imagine, if it happened to me, I would definitely want someone to."

Charlie and Kim Jacobs say they're amazed the photos and other mementoes traveled so far. Vinson and the couple plan to meet this week.

The tornado was on the ground for more than 50 minutes in the area between Carmi, Illinois, and Oakland City, Indiana. Forecasters estimated the maximum wind speed at more than 150 mph.

