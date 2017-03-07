I-80 ramp open again in Hubbard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

I-80 ramp open again in Hubbard

Posted: Updated:
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the wreckage of a semi-truck involved in and accident in Hubbard Township Tuesday night is no longer blocking traffic to an Interstate 80 entrance ramp Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of transportation, the US 62 entrance ramp to I-80 east was opened again before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the truck lost control and the truck flipped over onto its side.

There are no reports of any injuries at the scene, but a hazardous materials team was called in for clean up after a strong smell of gas was detected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Counterfeit cash reported in Austintown, Boardman and Liberty

    Counterfeit cash reported in Austintown, Boardman and Liberty

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-06-09 17:21:21 GMT
    Police in three Valley communities are on the lookout for three people suspected of taking part in a scheme to circulate counterfeit money. A loss prevention officer from Walmart gave Austintown Police the descriptions and surveillance images of three people suspected of spending counterfeit $100 bills on merchandise at area Walmart stores, then exchanging those goods at other Walmart stores for genuine currency, as well as buying more items using the bogus bills. At the Mahoning Av...More >>
    Police in three Valley communities are on the lookout for three people suspected of taking part in a scheme to circulate counterfeit money. A loss prevention officer from Walmart gave Austintown Police the descriptions and surveillance images of three people suspected of spending counterfeit $100 bills on merchandise at area Walmart stores, then exchanging those goods at other Walmart stores for genuine currency, as well as buying more items using the bogus bills. At the Mahoning Av...More >>

  • Witness says slain Ohio man's car moved after police gunshot

    Witness says slain Ohio man's car moved after police gunshot

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-06-09 17:15:33 GMT
    A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed...More >>
    A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed orders.More >>

  • Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-06-09 17:15:28 GMT
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to...More >>
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms