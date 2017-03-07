I-80 ramp open again in Hubbard

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the wreckage of a semi-truck involved in and accident in Hubbard Township Tuesday night is no longer blocking traffic to an Interstate 80 entrance ramp Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of transportation, the US 62 entrance ramp to I-80 east was opened again before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the truck lost control and the truck flipped over onto its side.

There are no reports of any injuries at the scene, but a hazardous materials team was called in for clean up after a strong smell of gas was detected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.