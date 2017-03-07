Police: Driver owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls, fees - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Driver owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls, fees

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey man who owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say Tai Denunzio was arrested around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, just outside New York City.

The 50-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey, is charged with theft. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities say Denunzio owes $10,850 in tolls and $40,100 in fees as the result of 802 electronic toll payment violations.

