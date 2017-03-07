Hermitage police join effort to curb aggressive driving - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage police join effort to curb aggressive driving

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

The city of Hermitage Police Department will join the Pennsylvania State Police, and over 206 municipal agencies, to conduct the second targeted aggressive driving enforcement wave from March 20 to April 30, 2017, within the city of Hermitage and the boroughs of Clark and Wheatland.

As part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, the second wave will aim to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout Pennsylvania.  Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.   

The enforcement wave will focus on speeding, work zone safety violations and keeping right-passing left. 

Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year's campaign wrote 43,154 aggressive-driving related citations, including 28,235 for speeding, failing to stop for red lights and stop signs was the second most-common offense, resulting in 2,807 citations. 

Additionally, the enforcement accounted for 37 felony arrests, 61 fugitives apprehended, 132 impaired driving arrests and 1,655 occupant protection citations.

The aggressive driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  

