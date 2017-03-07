Hermitage police join effort to curb aggressive driving

While the sun is always good for a little dose of vitamin D, it can make some people, who are taking certain medications more vulnerable. "It is really in the fine print. It is very few people actually get the reaction, but it is there and something like that can increase it," said pharmacist Zachary Swope with The Hometown Pharmacy.More >>
While the sun is always good for a little dose of vitamin D, it can make some people, who are taking certain medications more vulnerable. "It is really in the fine print. It is very few people actually get the reaction, but it is there and something like that can increase it," said pharmacist Zachary Swope with The Hometown Pharmacy.More >>
Someone who spent one dollar on a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket in Mercer County is now tens of thousands of dollars richer. Two winning tickets sold on opposite sides of the state split a $120,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt jackpot from the Thursday, June 8, drawing. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-07-11-20-27, to win $60,000, less withholding taxes.More >>
Someone who spent one dollar on a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket in Mercer County is now tens of thousands of dollars richer. Two winning tickets sold on opposite sides of the state split a $120,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt jackpot from the Thursday, June 8, drawing. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-07-11-20-27, to win $60,000, less withholding taxes.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>