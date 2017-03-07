Austintown grocery store clerk falls victim to quick-change scam

Austintown police are reviewing surveillance video from a grocery store after a cashier fell victim to a couple of quick-change scam artists.

The incident happened Sunday at the Aldi on Mahoning Avenue.

According to a police report, a man came up to the cashier's register to purchase a chocolate bar for $1.99 and handed her two, one dollar bills. At the same time, the suspect asked the clerk for change, and handed her four, $100 bills.

The cashier then asked for another cashier's money marker to check the money, while at the same time she was counting out, $400 in $20's.

When the cashier placed the $100 bills in her register and handed the suspect $400 in $20s, the suspect then said he wanted $50 bills in change. That's when the cashier said she did not have the $50 bills and the suspect said "nevermind" and handed some $20 bills back to her.

She then gave him a receipt for the candy bar. A second man, who was behind the suspect, bought a can of tomato sauce, and the cashier claimed he looked suspicious. The cashier then decided to check her drawer and found it to be $300 short and immediately contacted the manager.

Both the manager and the clerk watched the surveillance tape and it was determined the suspect prior to giving back the $20s to the clerk, appeared to put $300 in $20s in his pocket, only giving back $100 in $20's.

The store video also shows the suspect and the second man enters the store to together and exits at the same time.

Police are still looking for these suspects.

A similar scam happened back in January in Pine Township, Mercer County when attendants at the front desk of the County Market on Pine Grove Square in Grove City tell state police they were tricked into handing out $380 in extra change to two men,

The victims say that two men asked them to make change, but then changed the way they wanted the money back several times to confuse the desk attendants.

It wasn't until the men had left the store that the victims realized they had been swindled.