Fire destroys Lowellville home

A Lowellville man will have to find another place to stay after a fire destroyed his home.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday that a home was engulfed in flames in the 100 block of East Grant Street.

The man was out of the home when firefighters arrived. Investigators say he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be checked out but appeared to be unharmed.

The home was so badly damaged, the remnants are being demolished.

Crews from Lowellville were joined by departments from Struthers, Campbell, and Poland.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.