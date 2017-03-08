Ohio utility regulators to review smart grid technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's utility commission is launching an exploration of prospective high-tech improvements to the state's electricity grid and what regulatory and policy changes are needed to capitalize on them.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio initiative, called PowerForward, is set to begin next month.

Chairman Asim Haque says the effort could be revolutionary. He says it will include input from national experts knowledgeable in the evolving power delivery sector, which is working to modernize in such areas as two-way communication, automation and computer processing.

PowerForward kicks off with a three-day event April 18-20. The series will feature presentations on the technologies currently affecting electricity distribution, the benefits to smart grid technology and technological innovations currently in development.

The event will be live-streamed on the commission website .

