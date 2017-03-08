Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and ALISON NOON

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican governors are complaining that a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of keeping them covered.

The governors were generally cool to the bill put forth in the Republican-controlled U.S. House. Some signaled that they would continue working on their own legislation to compete with the measure introduced Monday.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and others had been seeking a governor-led reform effort. But when the bill came out, it did not include "anything that the governors have talked about."

Republican governors lead 33 states. Their role in the health care debate could influence major policy changes this year and help determine the future of the party.

