Authorities say child shot 1-year-old girl in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say they suspect that another child shot and wounded a year-old girl in a Cincinnati home.

An assistant prosecutor told a judge that the children's mother said there were guns in the house and that one of the other children must have found a loaded handgun and accidentally shot the girl. The girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being hit in the torso Monday.

Her father, 27-year-old Cortez Reed, is charged with child endangering, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and receiving stolen property. Police say he put a handgun in a box and left it in the woods after the shooting.

His attorney said in court that Reed has no felony record.

Reed was jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $145,000.

