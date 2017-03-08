Allegheny County approves public ban on indoor vaping

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Allegheny County will become the second county in Pennsylvania to ban vaping in public places where cigarette smoking is already prohibited.

The county council on Tuesday voted 8-5 to adopt the ban, which will take effect when County Executive Rich Fitzgerald signs it.

Vaping will be prohibited in schools, indoor workplaces, restaurants, theaters, transit stations and sports centers.

Supporters say vaping could be as dangerous as breathing smoke from cigarettes. Opponents disagree and say vaping is an effective way to quit smoking.

Philadelphia banned vaping in most indoor places in 2014.

