Newborn tossed to floor during Philly home invasion robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say an 8-day-old baby was tossed to the floor during an armed home invasion robbery.

Police were still searching for the three armed, masked men who broke through a locked door and into a woman's home about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 24-year-old target of the robbery was holding the baby when one of the men tossed it to the ground. The infant was not believed to be badly hurt but was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center to be checked out.

The suspects stole $3,500 and two cellphones from the woman. Police are hoping the cellphones may lead them to the perpetrators.

The woman and two 17-year-old girls were ordered into the basement during the robbery, but weren't physically injured.

