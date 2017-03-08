Man claiming to have a gun steals woman's car in Weathersfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man claiming to have a gun steals woman's car in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

Police are looking for a car stolen by a man who threatened a woman at a Weathersfield Township business.

Police Chief Michael Naples tells 21 News that the victim says a man walked into DSV Builders on North Main Street just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and demanded the keys to her car.

The victim says that although she saw no weapon, the suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun.

He also told the woman that he didn't want to shoot her.

The suspect drove away in her car. The woman was not harmed.

Authorities in the area are looking for the car, a silver 2005 Saturn Vue, license number FGD8252.

