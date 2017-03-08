Convicted sex offender charged in school bus stop luring

HUNKER, Pa. (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been jailed on charges that he twice tried to lure an 11-year-old girl to his home for sex from a nearby school bus stop.

Forty-eight-year-old Edward Frisco repeatedly declined comment as he was led to jail from his arraignment Tuesday.

Frisco, who now lives in Hunker, Westmoreland County, is a registered sex offender, wears a GPS monitor and can't have contact with minors due to his 2012 child molestation conviction in Pottsville.

But police say he still tried to talk to the girl Feb. 26 after she got off the bus and again on March 3 as she waited for the bus.

Frisco is charged with child luring, unlawful contact with a minor and stalking for allegedly asking the girl if she wanted to have sex.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.