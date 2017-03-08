Man convicted of not filing taxes over 'mark of the beast'

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Twelve employees of a voter mobilization group are facing criminal charges accusing them of submitting fraudulent or fake voter registration applications in Indiana last year.

A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

A Kansas man charged with killing one man and wounding two others at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on hate crime and firearms charges.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of failing to file his income tax returns for 21 years because he considered using a Social Security number akin to using the "mark of the beast" spelled out in the Bible.

James Schlosser, who lives in the town of Bird-in-Hand, was convicted in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say by failing to file the returns from 1994 to 2014 he didn't report $2.3 million in income he earned as a salesman of medical equipment. Prosecutors say he funneled the money through foreign business trusts and corporations he registered in Nevada.

An attorney for the 59-year-old Schlosser didn't immediately comment Wednesday. He'll be sentenced June 10 when he faces a maximum of five years in prison and $450,000 in fines.

