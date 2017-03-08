Man shot while driving by home on Youngstown's East Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man shot while driving by home on Youngstown's East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police cruisers converged on an East Side neighborhood late Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Officers were called to the home at 1926 Josephine Avenue at around 11:00 a.m.

Police believe that someone fired a shot from that home earlier, using a high-powered rifle.

A man driving by in a car was hit by the gunfire but managed to drive to nearby Atkinson Avenue, where he was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The victim survived but is hospitalized according to police.

A police SWAT team searched the home. They found some weapons, but no one inside.

A puppy found inside the house was turned over to the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

21 News says there are several bullet holes in the home.

Police also searched a wooded area around the house, while officers collected shell casings.

Investigators say the suspected gunman and victim know each other, and the shooting was not random.

