Drive underway to fund $4.5 million Canfield Fair exposition venue

CANFIELD, Ohio -

A campaign is underway to raise money to build a new $4.5 million dollar, year-round, multi-purpose exposition facility at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The Canfield Fair Foundation and the Board of Directors of the Canfield Fair announced on Wednesday the five-year capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of the facility, as well as additional buildings and barns to be built on the grounds.

The Canfield Fair Board of Directors has already donated $400,0000 toward the project.

Andy Frost, President of Canfield Fair Board of Directors, said.

The 45,000 square-foot coliseum and exposition center would be used year-round, as well as additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns.

The campaign also accounts for an additional $500,000 estimated in infrastructure improvements needed to make these buildings a reality, according to fair officials.

“Not many are aware that for about 40 weeks out of the year, the Canfield Fairgrounds are being utilized by those both inside and outside of the community for special events,” said Dave Dickey, Vice President of Canfield Fair Board of Directors. “A new, year-round facility will greatly increase our ability to serve those needs, as well as provide better space for our Junior Fair members,”

The capital campaign is being spearheaded by the Canfield Fair Board of Directors and Matthew Hughes of Fair Funding, LLC.

