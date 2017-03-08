Ohio man charged in beating death of girlfriend's son, 3

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of beating to death his girlfriend's 3-year-old son last year has been indicted on murder and child endangering charges in northeast Ohio.

The Repository in Canton (http://bit.ly/2n5WYek ) reports Owen Buggey died in October after he was taken to a medical center unconscious and covered in bruises.

A family services complaint indicated his mother initially said Owen was hurt during a playground accident but later acknowledged the couple had invented that explanation. The records show the mother said the boy was wounded in September but she didn't seek medical help because she didn't want her other children to be taken away.

The indictment against her jailed boyfriend, 26-year-old Brent Fields, was made public Tuesday.

A message was left Wednesday for his public defender.

