Wife claims gun 'just went off' prior to husband's death

EAST SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A northwestern Pennsylvania woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges including homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting death of her husband last month.

Fifty-two-year-old Catherine Lucas is charged in Erie County in the Feb. 3 death of 46-year-old Kevin Lucas, in their Springfield Township home.

The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2mBlrKB ) reports that a state police trooper testified during Tuesday's preliminary hearing that she was only trying to scare her husband when the .45-caliber handgun "just went off" and killed him. Trooper Samuel Laureto said she told him that her husband had earlier pressed a handgun to her forehead.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Veitch called it "a tragic situation for all parties" and said the autopsy report "will obviously be critical" to the case when it is available.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.