Senators seek evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar.

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month.

Mitt Romney says Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump secretary of state job

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The leaders of a congressional inquiry into Russia's efforts to sway the U.S. election are asking the Justice Department to provide information related to President Donald Trump's explosive wiretapping allegation.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island are seeking any warrant applications and court orders that could show the Obama administration tapped Trump's phones during the presidential campaign.

The letter went to Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente and FBI Director James Comey.

Graham, a Republican, and Whitehouse, a Democrat, say Congress "must get to the bottom" of Trump's allegation.

They say they would take very seriously any abuse of wiretapping authority for political reasons. They also say they'd be alarmed if there were a legally authorized wiretap of Trump.

